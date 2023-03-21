ICC ODI World Cup 2023 likely to start on Oct 5, end on Nov 19; final in Ahmedabad: Report  

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19, a report said on Tuesday. A total of ten venues have been selected for the marquee event, with the final scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad. A total of 48 matches will be played in 46 days. Besides, Ahmedabad, games will be played in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai, Cricinfo reported.

However, the ICC is yet to announce the schedule of the event. Usually, the ICC announces the schedules at least a year in advance, but this time it has also been waiting for the BCCI to get the necessary clearances from the Indian government, the report said, adding that among the key issues is the visa clearance for the Pakistan team, which has not played in India except at ICC events since early 2013.

The report also said that at the ICC's quarterly meetings held in Dubai earlier this month, the BCCI assured the global body that visas for the Pakistan contingent will be cleared by the Indian government.