IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu till December 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka till Tuesday. It has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Kerala and some districts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. For Kerala, the central weather agency has predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. Light rainfall is likely at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Karnataka. It has an orange alert for five districts - Chitradurga, Tumkur, Bangalore Rural, Ramnagar, and Mandya - and a yellow alert for eight districts - Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Urban, Kolar, and Chikballapur.

In the past two days, both southern states - Tamil Nadu and Karnataka - received heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic storm Mandous. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places struck north Tamil Nadu and south interior Karnataka.

Cyclone Mandous completed its landfall process on Saturday and has now weakened into a depression. The storm triggered heavy rain in parts of southern states that caused waterlogging and disrupted normal lives in some places. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema, and heavy to very rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.