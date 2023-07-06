IMD issues heavy to very heavy rain alerts for these states till July 10  

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to hammer parts of the country during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The department has issued heavy rain alerts for states like Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand. In its latest update issued this afternoon, the weather department said an intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and south Peninsular India.

Also, enhanced rainfall activity is predicted over central parts of India till July 8 and a gradual increase over northern parts of India from July 9 for the subsequent two days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Karnataka till July 9. The department has issued a 'yellow' alert for the entire state of Kerala and some districts of Karnataka. But Uttar Kannada, Dakshin Kannada, and Udupi are expected to be struck by very heavy rainfall as an 'orange' alert has been issued for these regions.

Also read: Gujarat braces for heavy to very heavy rainfall as IMD issues 'red' alert for next 5 days

In the western region, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan, Goa, and the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days and over Gujarat during the next five days. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Konkan and Goa on 6th and Saurashtra and Kutch on 8th July," the department said.

The northwest region is likely to witness 'fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with 'isolated heavy rainfall' during the next five days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during the next 5 days.

Watch: India vs West Indies T20I series: Virat Kohli fails to shine as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal come out as the new opening duo in Team India’s warm-up match; India squad for Ind vs WI match, dates, live streaming details

Watch: MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday: CSK skipper Dhoni aka Thala fans create tallest cut-out for a cricketer, Jadeja other stars wish him, check his career stats and more

In the East and adjoining Northeast India, 'fairly widespread' to 'isolated heavy' rainfall is very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Bihar during the next five days.

For West Bengal, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar for Friday (July 7) and Sunday (July 9). However, for Monday (July 10), the weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for five districts - Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar - of North Bengal.

Heavy rains lashed various parts of the country on Thursday, prompting the weather office to issue 'red' and 'orange' alerts in some states. In Maharashtra, moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and the weather department has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting more heavy showers in the city. Rain intensity increased after midnight on Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga, and Kurla recorded downpours in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours.

Watch: ideaForge shares list at 94% premium, nearly double investor's money on share market debut; should you hold or book profit?

In Goa, a 56-year-old woman was swept away in flood waters while several houses in low-lying areas of the coastal state were inundated as it witnessed heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The weather department also predicted the inundation of houses in low-lying areas, and the fall of weak trees and structures during intense rain spells.

In Kerala, rains intensified in the state leading to a 'red' alert being sounded in its two districts where heavy rains in the past few days have disrupted normal life. The IMD issued a 'red' alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts and an 'orange' alert in seven other districts of the state for the day.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M34 launched; check out the price, specs and performance of Realme Narzo 60, Moto G73, Redmi Note 12 rival

Watch: Adhura, Tarla, IB71, Blind, Lincoln Lawyer: Top movies and shows on OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV to binge-watch this weekend

Watch: AI-generated images of Rekha as Barbie by Myntra