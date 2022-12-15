IMD warns of cold wave in these three states till December 18

Cold wave conditions are likely to strike Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and North Rajasthan from Friday (December 16), the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, the weather department observed minimum temperatures in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, North Rajasthan, and North Uttar Pradesh. These are below normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over some parts of Haryana, North Rajasthan, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, the department said.

"Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by about 2°C likely over Northwest India during 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. Gradual fall by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in its latest weather bulletin issues this afternoon.

The department has predicted a gradual fall of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures over East India during the next two days.

Maharashtra is likely to witness a fall of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures after 24 hours while Gujarat will not see any significant change during the next two days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter.

Besides this, the weather forecasting agency has also predicted a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to cause heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today and tomorrow.

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 8:30 am today, 15th of December. It is likely to move gradually westwards and become a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region during the next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it would continue to move westwards and maintain its intensity over the South Bay of Bengal till the morning of 17th December 2022.

Due to this weather system, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15 and 16th December, the forecasting agency said.

Sea condition is likely to be rough over and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Saturday, 17th December.