India condemns OIC's 'communal agenda' on delimitation exercise in Kashmir

In a sharp rebuttal, India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) calling its comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir as "unwarranted". Alluding to Pakistan, India asked the group to refrain from carrying out its “communal agenda” at the behest of one country.

Responding to media queries on the statement made by the 57 nation bloc on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India."

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," Bagchi said.

The MEA further added that the "OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country".

The OIC on Monday, in a series of tweets had expressed "deep concern" over the delimitation exercise in Jammu & Kashmir.

It claimed that the exercise is in "direct contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention". It further added that the exercise is "altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people".

"Referring to the long-standing and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and relevant decisions of the Islamic Summit and #OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the General Secretariat reiterates its solidarity with the people of #Jammu and #Kashmir in their just quest for the right of self-determination, in accordance with relevant #UN Security Council resolutions. It urges the international community, particularly the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the grave implications of such ‘#delimitation’ exercises," further read the OIC statement.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Parliament had adopted a resolution “rejecting” the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by India. It’s new foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had condemned the redrawing of the electoral boundaries in J&K as “illegal".

The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

Delimitation is the act of redrawing the boundaries of a constituency that votes for a Lok Sabha seat based on the change in its population over a period of time.

The delimitation panel on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, notified its final report redrawing the electoral map of the union territory on May 5.