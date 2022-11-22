India jumps two spots in Climate Change Performance Index, now best in G-20 group

India has jumped two spots higher and now ranks 8th in Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), the Ministry of Power said on Tuesday. India is also now the best-performing nation in the G20 group.

Released at COP 27 Summit held this November, the latest CCPI report shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile, and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India as 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively. The first, second, and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect, therefore, India’s rank is the best amongst all large economies, the ministry said.

Published by German Watch, the CCPI aims to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries. Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 59 countries and the EU.

Every year, the CCPI sets off important public and political debates within the countries assessed.

The climate protection performance of these 59 countries, which together account for 92 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is assessed in four categories: GHG Emissions (40 per cent of overall score), Renewable Energy (20 per cent of overall score), Energy Use (20 per cent of overall score) and Climate Policy (20 per cent of overall score).

India earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and Energy Use categories, while a medium for Climate Policy and Renewable Energy.

India's aggressive policies towards the deployment of renewables and robust framework for energy efficiency programs have shown considerable impact. As per the CCPI report, India is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario), the statement said.

The ranking given by CCPI places India as the only G-20 country in the top 10 ranks.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said the latest ranking is testimony to the leadership shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards addressing global climate change despite the pandemic and tough economic times. The top 5 rank globally reflects that India is implementing energy transition programme such as renewable capacity installation at a much faster rate than anywhere in the world, he said.

The minister highlighted various demand sides flagship programs such as UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All ), PAT (Perform Achieve and Trade) scheme and standards, and Labelling Programme that have contributed significantly to this notable achievement.

UJALA is a scheme under which the government distributes and sells LED lights to bring down energy consumption. Launched in 2015, the programme succeeded in bringing down the retail price of LED bulbs from Rs 300-350 per bulb to Rs 70-80 per bulb.

The initiative also resulted in massive energy savings. As of January this year, 47,778 Million kWh per annum of energy had been saved. 9,565 MW of peak demand had been avoided, along with 3,86 crore tonnes of reduction in CO2 emissions.

The PAT scheme is a market-based compliance mechanism to accelerate improvements in energy efficiency in energy-intensive industries.