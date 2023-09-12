India offered 'Air India One' to Justin Trudeau to fly back to Canada: Sources

India had offered the services of India's official aircraft - Air India One - for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India Today reported on Tuesday. Trudeau, who was on a visit to India for the G20 Summit, was stranded in New Delhi after his plane suffered a technical glitch.

Sources told India Today that Centre had offered the services of Air India One for Justin Trudeau's return on Monday. Canada, however, declined the offer and responded to the Indian government approximately six hours after the proposal was made, expressing their preference to await the arrival of their own plane.

Trudeau finally departed on Tuesday from New Delhi after the technical issue was resolved. His office in a statement said the plane had been cleared to fly. "The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home. "We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," it had said.

(With inputs from Shiv Aroor)