India-Sri Lanka series: BCCI announces squad; Hardik Pandya to captain in T20s

The BCCI on Tuesday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka from January 3, 2023. India and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Hardik Pandya will captain the team in T20s while Rohit Sharma will steer the team in ODIs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested in the T20s series but they will be back in ODIs.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been dropped from T20s and ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as vice-captain of T20Is.

Uncapped Indian pacers and IPL stars Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have got their maiden T20I call-up against Sri Lanka.



India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.



India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.



T20s Schedule



First T20: 3-January (Tuesday), Mumbai



Second T20: 5-January (Thursday), Pune



Third T20: 7-January (Saturday), Rajkot



ODI Schedule



First ODI: 10-January (Tuesday), Guwahti

Second ODI: 12-January (Thursday), Kolkata

Third ODI: 15-January (Sunday), Trivandrum