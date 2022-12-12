Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal's Tawang area; injuries on both sides

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang area on December 9. In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. However, on 9 December 2022, the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang which was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, the Indian commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

In October 2021, the Chinese troops were detained in the same region. More than 300 PLA attempted to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak but the move was thwarted and the area is now under snow.

Indian troops in the area of face-off in Tawang gave a befitting response to Chinese troops. The number of Chinese soldiers injured is more than that of Indian soldiers. Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but didn't expect the Indian side also to be well prepared, sources told the news agency ANI.

This is the first time troops from India and China have engaged in a face-off after the Galwan clash in Eastern Ladakh. In that clash, India lost 20 soldiers while China downplayed its number of casualties.

Ever since that clash, the relationship between both countries has not been normal. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has on many occasions made it clear that New Delhi's relationship with Beijing has not been normal and will not be unless China disengages along the LAC.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar while speaking in the Rajya Sabha said that diplomatically, India is clear with China that it won't tolerate attempts to unilaterally change the LAC. "If they (China) continue to do that and built up forces, which constitute serious concerns in the border area, then our relationship isn't normal and that abnormality is evident in the last few years," he said.

In August this year, Jaishankar said China had disregarded border agreements with India, casting a shadow on bilateral ties.