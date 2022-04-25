Indian Railways deploys additional rakes to transport coal to power plants

To hasten coal transportation, Indian Railways has initiated augmenting transportation of coal through its network. The national transporter has ramped up the coal transportation resulting in 32 per cent more coal freight loading between September 2021 - March 2022. There has also been an increase in 10 per cent freight, by efficiently mobilizing resources after April, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

According to government data, during the year 2021-22 Indian Railways transported coal by a record 111 million tonnes and loaded a record 653 million tonnes of coal as compared to 542 Million tonnes in the previous year i.e. a growth of 20.4 per cent.

In April 2022, railways has taken many steps to prioritize the loading of coal to power sector which has led to increase in supply of coal of more than 10 % within one week time. The average lead of coal trains increased by 7 % in the last 5 days as compared to the average leads of 1st to 10th April.

Despite this increase in the average lead of coal trains the time taken between two successive loading of the same rake for these stocks has been reduced by 10 per cent. With these operational innovations Indian Railways has augmented the supply of coal trains to Power houses as well as has loaded more coal rakes on a sustained basis, the ministry claimed.



