Indian Railways to launch 'Rail Green Points' to freight customers

Indian Railways is introducing a new rating system, allotting rail green points (RGPs) to freight customers registered on e-RD portal of (Freight Operations Information System) FOIS starting April 2022.

The savings will be estimated in terms of carbon dioxide (CO2) per tonne and credited to the customer as RGPs. An RGP account will be maintained for every freight customer.



"Every customer who places demand online (on e-demand module) for freight services may be prompted by a ‘Pop up’ thanking him for choosing to transport by Indian Railways giving details of the expected saving of carbon emission called Rail Green Points," the Ministry of Railways said in a release.

Saving of carbon emission will be credited to customer’s account in the form of Rail Green Points and the cumulative points will add on his/her account on Freight Business Development portal.

Downloadable certificate displaying Rail Green Point may be provided in the system, the ministry said.

The ministry clarified that the Rail Green Points cannot be claimed for any benefit from Railways. It added that the Rail Green Points will be reckoned on financial year basis. The ‘Feel Good Factor’ that customers would get from this information will motivate them to transport more by train, according to the ministry.

Moreover, the corporate customers may like to mention it on their website, and in their Annual Reports, it said. The module for Rail Green Point will be developed by Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and FOIS.

