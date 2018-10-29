Intelligence Bureau announces over 1,000 jobs with 7th Pay Commission benefits

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has published a recruitment notification for over 1,000 positions of Security Assistant (Executive). Finalised candidates will be designated in the different Subsidiary of Intelligence Bureau. The application process has already started and will last till November 10, 2018, midnight. The candidates must be sure that they satisfy all essential criteria before applying. The candidates may visit NCS portal ncs.gov.in or MHA website mha.gov.in to apply online.

As stated in the announcement, the salary will be according to the 7th Pay Commission rules. The finalised candidates will be selected in the pay scale of Rs 5,200-20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs 2,000 (PB-1). The applicants should see the official recruitment notification before applying.

Total no. of Positions: 1054

10th pass from any recognised board.

Selection process:

The applicants will be shortlisted through a written exam. The applicants must know at least any one of the local languages.

Age limit:

Maximum 27 years of age. For SC/ST candidates, there is a relaxation up to 5 years, while for the OBC candidates up to 3 years.

How to apply:

The applicants can apply on mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in on or before 10 November 2018.

Examination Pattern:

The examination will have three sections.

Section I- Written Test including objective questions for 100 marks

Section II- Descriptive questions: (a) translation of a 500-word passage from a local language to English for 40 marks.

(b) Spoken ability test for ten marks.

Section III- Interview/ Personality test for 50 marks

Important information:

The application form consists of two parts. The first part is related to personal, academic and other details, while the second part contains the payment details and the examination fee.

