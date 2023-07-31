'International conspiracy': MP Home Minister orders probe after India's Anju gets land, money in Pakistan

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that he has asked the Special Branch to investigate whether Indian woman Anju's trip to Pakistan is an international conspiracy. Anju, a mother of two children, travelled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this month to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. She later converted to Islam and married Nasrullah, a resident of Upper Dir. After her conversion, she received money and a piece of land as gifts for embracing Islam.

During a press briefing, the MP Home Minister today said that the way Anju is being welcomed and getting gifts is raising several doubts. "That's why I have directed the Special Branch of Police to probe the case minutely to see whether it is a case of an international conspiracy," he said, adding that the case is of Guwalior district.

Anju married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah on July 25, just days after reaching Pakistan. Anju, who has now become Fatima after converting to Islam, met Nasrullah on Facebook in 2019.

On Saturday, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence. He presented Anju with a cheque and a land document in the presence of her husband to make her feel at home in Pakistan.

Abbasi said he gifted some cash and a 10 marla (approx 2,722 sq ft) plot to help Anju start her new life after converting to Islam so that she should not face any difficulty. "Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage," he said.

Anju, who lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, travelled to Pakistan on a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only. Her visa will expire on August 20. She is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.