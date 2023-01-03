IPL 2023: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly likely to rejoin Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is likely to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

In March 2019, Ganguly was appointed as the advisor of the Delhi Capitals. He, however, stepped down from the role after being elected as the BCCI president.

Ganguly, the former captain of Team India, served as the 35th President of BCCI from 23 October 2019 to 18 October 2022. He was replaced by Roger Binny.

On January 1, Ganguly posted a cryptic tweet with a video in which he can be seen in a sports uniform. The short video clip ends with: "Coming soon."