IPO-bound Delhivery acquires Transition Robotics Inc with an eye on drone technology

Leading logistics platform Delhivery, which has filed for Rs 7,460-crore IPO, has acquired California-headquartered Transition Robotics Inc (TRI) which is focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms.

With this acquisition, Delhivery said it aims to strengthen its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys.

TRI brings a decade of deep experience with all aspects of small UAS -- from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing. It seeks to unlock new markets and applications for its customers and has a proven track record of shepherding innovative concepts to production, as per a Delhivery statement.

Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer at Delhivery, said that while the company continues to build its supply chain platform, it is also looking at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry.

"Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core Drone Technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country," he said.

TRI co-founder Jeff Gibboney said, "We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions with Delhivery’s ability to quickly deploy and operate technology at scale. We believe our core technology and expertise is a great addition to Delhivery’s fully-integrated approach to logistics and are looking forward to being a part of its future.”

