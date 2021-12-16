ISRO developing SSLV with private participation, to be launched in first quarter of 2022

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is developing a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) with private participation and it will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister stated that the SSLV will provide a payload capability of 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit.

The Minister said that the development of SSLV is in the final stages before launch next year.

He mentioned that the Government has sanctioned a total cost of Rs 169 crore for the development project including the development and qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 & SSLV-D3).

The hardware and structures for the SSLV development project including the solid motor cases, nozzle sub-systems, mandrels for the casting of solid motors, inter-stage structures, actuator motors & fixtures will be realized through private industry, he added.

The development of SSLV has been primarily envisaged to realize a cost-effective launch vehicle with high launch frequency and quick turnaround capability in order to cater to the growing opportunity in the global launch services market for small satellites, the Department of Space stated.



Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space were also present.



Also Read: NITI Aayog launches Geospatial Energy Map of India

Also Read: Two unmanned missions to be launched before flying Gaganyaan by 2022-end: Jitendra Singh