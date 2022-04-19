Jio Institute begins PG admissions; check eligibility, other details here

Jio Institute on Tuesday announced that it has started admissions for its one-year full-time post-graduate programs (PGP) in emerging areas of artificial intelligence data science as well as digital media and marketing communications.



The AI program is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists and the digital media program is designed for those who aspire to build a career in areas such as marketing communications, brand consulting, digital marketing, marketing analytics, and consumer research, an official statement said.

Jio Institute PG admissions: Eligibility criteria

Students interested in the AI & DS programs must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programs, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience.

“We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance,” said Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute.

How to apply:

Applying to the postgraduate programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of ₹2,500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).

The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and a section on writing skills, Jio Institute said.

Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, and performance in JET and personal interview, it added.

To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute said it will offer scholarships of up to 100 per cent on the tuition fees.