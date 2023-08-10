Jyotiraditya Scindia's all-out attack on Congress: 'They started bringing in foreign infiltrators in northeast'

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched an all-out attack on Congress, saying the grand old party started the practice of bringing in foreign infiltrators in the northeast. He said what is happening in Manipur is condemnable but all the issues in the northeast started due to the Congress party's politics of appeasement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Scindia said the Congress was trying to build its launchpad (for Rahul Gandhi) by misusing the Manipur incident. "What is happening in Manipur is highly condemnable, no Indian citizen can support this, it is condemnable for all," Scindia said.

"All the issues in the northeast started with the Congress party's politics of appeasement when they started the practice of bringing in foreign infiltrators in the northeast, giving them citizenship, shelter, and identity, for their own advantage."

Scindia, who spent nearly two decades in Congress before joining the BJP in March 2020, said the grand old party leaders say they will open a shop of love in the market of hatred. "Their shop is of corruption, lies, appeasement, and arrogance. They only change the name of the shop but the product remains the same."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi who on Wednesday said that for PM Modi Manipur is not part of India, Scindia said: "I want to tell you that the PM has connected the Northeast with the world... The ideology of seeing India divided is yours, not ours."

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that tensions in Manipur started after an influx of Kukis following a military takeover in Myanmar. He said the influx of Kukis in Myanmar triggered insecurities among Meities. The problem was exacerbated after the Manipur High Court ordered the government to consider the inclusion of Meities in Scheduled Tribe.