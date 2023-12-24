Kapil Sibal says his Facebook account has been hacked for last 10 days

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said his Facebook account has been hacked for the last 10 days. In a tweet, Sibal, who is a prominent lawyer, said: "My Facebook account has been hacked for the last 10 days."

My Facebook account has been hacked for the last 10 days December 24, 2023

Earlier in the day, Sibal flagged that a fake post in his name was doing the rounds. "The following fake Twitter post is being circulated. This only shows the level to which our political discourse has been reduced to," he said, attaching the post which was on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The following fake Twitter post is being circulated. This only shows the level to which our political discourse has been reduced to pic.twitter.com/Fsikh1XvFE — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 24, 2023

On Saturday, Sibal targeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to focus on unemployment and the country's rising debt instead of attacking Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. He also asked Sitharaman to worry about women wrestlers.