Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt drops chapter on RSS founder from textbooks, brings back Ambedkar, Nehru

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks for classes 6 to 10. As part of the revision, it has removed the chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. The Cabinet has also consented to add chapters on the social reformer and educator Savitribai Phule, Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi, and poetry on Ambedkar.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said his government has removed what is not required. He said a five-member expert committee of Rajappa Dalawai, Raveesh Kumar, Prof T R Chandrashekar, Dr Ashwath Narayan, and Rajesh has worked for revising the textbook for this year.

"Though there were suggestions for larger changes, keeping in mind technical and printing difficulties, and as the academic year has started, only a few changes have been made this time in Kannada and social sciences textbooks of classes 6 to 10. This may cost about Rs 10-12 lakh. There are 75,000 schools in the state; we will ensure it reaches them."

#WATCH | "...syllabus on K. B. Hedgewar has been dropped...whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year...": Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka Education minister on textbook syllabus pic.twitter.com/QyfDqZoiwD — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

When asked what has been added and removed during the revision, Bangarappa said, "We have only restored what was there before the previous BJP government made changes; we have removed the changes they had made." A chapter on Savitri Phule, which was removed, has been re-introduced, a poem on Ambedkar titled 'Nee Hoda Marudina' has been added, and 'Magalige Bareda Patra' - a chapter on Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi has also been reintroduced.

"We have removed a chapter on Hedgewar, Savarkar and a chapter written by Hindu activist and thinker Chakravarthy Sulibele, also some harsh words have been changed," the minister said. He, however, did not wish to answer a question on whether a chapter on 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan has been reintroduced.

When in the opposition, the Congress had accused the BJP of "saffronising" school textbooks by including the speech of RSS founder Hedgewar as a chapter and omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and the writings of noted literary figures. The grand old party had also demanded the sacking of the then textbook review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha.

Last week, Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Karnataka government was planning to remove some lessons from textbooks introduced by the previous BJP government, including one on RSS founder KB Hedgewar. He said the books should have stories about people who have really contributed to the building of the nation.

"If you talk about the freedom struggle, those who participated in the freedom struggle - history should reflect that, not your personal choices, not who you idolise. BJP has tried to infuse its ideological issues into textbooks, which is not correct. So, Congress party will have to look at it very seriously and take corrective measures," he said.

The Congress had promised to reverse the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

