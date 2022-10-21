KKR invests $300 million in UPL’s Advanta Enterprises for a 13.33% stake

Global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) will invest $300 million in United Phosphorus Limited’s (UPL) subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises for a stake of 13.33 per cent.

An agreement for the deal has been signed and KKR will make the investment from its Global Impact Fund which focuses on investing in businesses solving critical global challenges including those working for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Commenting on this development, Jai Shroff, Group CEO of UPL, said, “As sustainable farming practices increase in priority around the world, Advanta is well poised for its next leg of robust growth. We are working closely with KKR to build on Advanta’s strong platform to deliver continued success in this next phase of evolution.”



Furthermore, Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO at KKR highlighted, “Advanta has built a diversified platform with differentiated products and an excellent track record, and we are excited to leverage KKR’s global network, operational and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) management expertise to strengthen its business, implement industry best practices, and achieve its next phase of growth.”



Advanta Enterprises is Mumbai-based NSE-listed UPL’s agritech arm which focuses on sustainable agriculture by providing farmers with locally adapted high-performing and quality hybrid seeds, developed through decades of research and advanced technologies in traditional plant breeding seeds. Its presence spreads to 84 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, United States and Latin America, and Africa.



Post the completion of this deal, Advanta will continue to operate as a standalone entity while continuing to make efforts to become a global leader in the sustainable farming space, KKR will look at expanding its footprint regionally and globally via acquisitions, and more.



