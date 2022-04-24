Lata Didi was like my elder sister: PM Modi on receiving Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award named after the legendary singer, and dedicated it to all Indians. "Lata Didi was like my elder sister," Modi said, accepting the award, instituted in the memory of the iconic singer, who died at 92 on February 6 this year.

Modi, who was earlier in the day in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the venue, Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai, around 5 pm. He said he dedicates this award to all citizens of the country.

Modi said music gives all a feeling of motherhood and love. "We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi," he added.

