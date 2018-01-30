Leaderspeak

Q. The biggest challenge you faced in your career

A. I was the Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen (managing the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, audit practice) in 2002 when it was knocked out of business. So, the biggest personal challenge I faced was leading our entire practice to a new firm, Deloitte.

Q. Your best teacher in business

A. My best teacher is a partner who mentored me early in my career. I worked for him when I was just out of college and worked with him all the way through my partnerships. I still learn things from him.

Q. One management lesson for young people

A. It's a simple one. I have always lived by the rule that you must treat people as you would like to be treated. Always keep that in mind, and people who work for you will respect you.

Q. Two essential qualities a leader must have

A. One is vision - you should help people understand what role they need to play. The second is discipline without which it is difficult to lead people.