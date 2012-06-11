Review: Logitech Mini Boombox

LOGITECH MINI BOOMBOX

Price: Rs 6,990

Jawbone's Jambox is a perfect example of a stylish, portable speaker. But sadly the Jambox is not available in India. Logitech's Mini Boombox ties to replicate the same concept by offering good sound. Although not as good as the Jambox, it still manages to provide a decent audio experience.

The Mini Boombox is so compact and lightweight that it can be easily carried in a handbag. The music controls are placed on the top with a mini-USB port for charging, auxiliary port and an on/off key at the back. Once charged, you can enjoy a wirefree music experience for up to nine hours. Designed to boost the sound of smartphones, tablets and laptops, it seamlessly paired with our iPod Touch. The sound output was loud, a bit of a surprise considering the size of the unit. At full volume, the sound is clear, making this an ideal speaker for a terrace or a garden party. The Mini Boombox also has an inbuilt mic that can be used for answering the calls when paired with a phone. With an incoming call, the music is automatically muted.

BAG IT OR JUNK IT? Good hardware, quality sound, unreasonable price.

Courtesy: Gadgets and Gizmos