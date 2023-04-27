'Made coffee with toilet water': Actor Chrisann Pereira recounts jail time in Sharjah

Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was jailed in Sharjah over a drug charge, has recounted jail time in a letter released on Wednesday. She spent over three weeks in jail from April 1 to 26. The actor has been released from jail and is expected to return to Mumbai in a day or two.

Pereira said she washed her hair with laundry detergent and made coffee with toilet water in prison. "Dear Warriors, it took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail," she wrote. "After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition had brought me here," she said.

Pereira wrote that she sometimes smiled at Indian culture, its movies, and the familiar faces on TV. "I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry."

The actor thanked her family, friends, police, churches, the media, and everyone who believed in her innocence. “You are the real warriors while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’." She said she would be forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared her story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime.

"We are a great powerful nation and I cannot wait to return home...Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail,” she said.

Pereira, who has worked in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House, was jailed in Sharjah on April 1 after a Borivali-based bakery owner, Anthony Paul, allegedly framed her in a drugs case. Paul allegedly made his friend, Rajesh Borate, pose as a talent manager and approach the actor.

Borate allegedly told Pereira to attend an audition for an international web series in Sharjah for which her tickets and hotels were booked. On April 1, when she was to leave for Sharjah, he allegedly handed Pereira a memento with drugs hidden in it. The accused then tipped off the Sharjah police, who arrested the actor.

After her arrest, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to rescue her, a senior Mumbai Police official told news agency PTI.

The actor's mother then approached the Mumbai Police that arrested Paul and Borate and booked them for cheating. The probe revealed that Paul was allegedly upset with Pereira’s mother over a fight they had during the coronavirus pandemic and plotted his revenge. Apart from Pereira, he also tried to frame four others in a drug case. One of them, Clayton Rodrigues, is still lodged in Sharjah Prison.

