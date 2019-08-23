Microsoft, ISB partner to build AI solutions for better research and leadership

Tech giant Microsoft and the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday announced that they have partnered to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital Lab, wherein the two organisations will collaborate in research. The research will use AI and Machine Learning (ML) to study relevant issues for business and public policy. In addition, they will introduce a new executive programme titled Leading Business Transformation in the Age of AI in October, which will equip business leaders with tools and strategies to transform their respective organisations into AI-driven organisations.

The three-day non-technical programme is done under the purview of Microsoft's online AI Business School, which provides executive-level insights and practical and actionable guidance to build an end-to-end AI strategy. It will focus on managing the impact of AI on company strategy, culture and responsibility.

Representatives from both Microsoft and ISB - led by Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India and Rajendra Srivastava, Dean of ISB and Novartis Professor of Marketing Strategy and Innovation - explained the larger goal of advancing the AI skilling agenda.

The new course will cover the following: Defining an AI strategy, enabling an AI-ready culture and responsible AI in business. It would also look at the AI technology for business leaders.

As for the AI Digital Lab, it is to be dedicated to research in social sciences that utilises the potential of AI. The virtual lab will enable ISB to explore new phenomena that is relevant for business and policy using the vast array of AI tools and infrastructure provided by Microsoft. The lab powered by PlatiFi technologies (a Microsoft partner) will provide an opportunity for ISB to enhance its research eminence through unique insights that will be derived from the research conducted by the lab, which is likely to have a significant impact on businesses and policy not just in India but also all over the world. Microsoft will support ISB with best-in-class infrastructure, access to cloud and AI tools.

A joint note issued by the two organisations quotes Anand Nandkumar, Associate Dean, Indian School of Business (ISB) as saying, "For faculty members at ISB, this collaboration presents a very exciting opportunity to produce research that is very unique and impactful. This collaboration is also a big boost to our aspiration to equip business leaders to transform their respective organisations into AI-driven organisations."

Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India says, "We believe the power of collaboration and joint research endeavours among the industry, academia and data scientists will be key to drive breakthrough advances in AI. We look forward to the AI Digital Lab at ISB Hyderabad emerging as a worldwide reference point in AI research."

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Government withdraws surcharge on FPIs announced in Budget 2019

Also Read:FPIs pull out Rs 8,319 crore in August amid global trade tension