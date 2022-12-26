Mother Dairy hikes milk rate by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow 

Dairy major Mother Dairy has hiked the milk rate by Rs 2 per litre effective from tomorrow, Tuesday (27 December). However, there is no revision in the MRP of cow milk and token milk variants.

This is the second hike in milk rates in two months and the fifth hike in a year.

In November, Mother Dairy raised the prices of full-cream milk by Re 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market with effect from Monday, citing a rise in input cost.

This was the fourth round of hikes in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR.

After the fourth hike, the prices of full-cream milk rose to Rs 64 per litre. Now, this price will be revised to Rs 66 in Delhi-NCR.

In October too, the dairy increased the prices of its milk. The hike has been mostly Rs 2 each time. In the same month, its competitor the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the Amul brand, raised the prices by a similar amount.

In October, Mother Dairy revised the prices of full cream and cow milk variants. The company said the prices were hikes due to a rise in several input costs (procurement and feed and fodder costs).