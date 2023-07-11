Muslim World League chief praises India: 'Its diversity great model for coexistence'

The Muslim World League on Tuesday praised India's diversity and said "Indian wisdom" contributed a lot to humanity. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the league, said they have heard a lot about Indian wisdom, and "we know that Indian wisdom has contributed a lot to humanity".

"We know that the Indian component with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence not only in mere words but also on the ground and we appreciate all the efforts taken in this regard," he said while speaking at an event in Delhi.

Al-Issa, who arrived in India on a six-day visit on Monday, also praised the Muslim community in India for their sense of national pride and said: "They are proud that they are Indian nationals and they are proud of their Constitution."

The Muslim World League chief spoke in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Speaking at the event, Doval agreed with Al-Issa and said India is a "melting pot of cultures". Addressing Al-Issa, Doval said, "In your talk, you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages, and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries."

As an inclusive democracy, Doval added, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic, and cultural identities. He further said Islam occupies a "unique and significant position of pride" in India as the country is home to the second-largest Muslim population in the world.

Doval also praised the "excellent" relations between India and Saudi Arabia and said they were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values, and economic ties. "Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other."

The Muslim World League is an International Islamic NGO that is founded and funded by Saudi Arabia.