'Nalayak beta...': Now, Congress chief Kharge's son Priyank targets PM Modi

Days after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous snake', his son Priyank Kharge has now called the PM a 'nalayak son' (useless beta). Addressing a gathering in Karnataka, Priyank Kharge referred to PM Modi's recent visit to Kalaburgi and said he told the protesting Banjara community not to worry.

"You (PM Modi) told them the son of Banaras is sitting in Delhi. How do we run a household with such a nalayak beta? After saying he is the son of the Banjara community, he created problems for the Banjara community," Kharge, who is the sitting MLA from Chittapur, said.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya reacted sharply to Priyank's remarks and said he should focus on defending his seat and not punch above his weight. "What would Priyank Kharge be doing if he wasn’t Mallikarjun Kharge’s son? It is anybody’s guess! It is quite rich for someone, who is feeding of his father’s name, to call a democratically elected PM ‘nalayak’. It is fine to disagree with the PM, criticise him, but calling him names shows a depraved mind," he said.

The Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Priyank Kharge for his "Naalayak Son" jibe at PM Modi.

Last week, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a row when he said PM Modi was like a poisonous snake, provoking sharp reactions from the BJP. "Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you think it’s poison or not and you lick it, you’re dead. You might think: is this poison? Modi is a good man. He’s given it and we’ll see it. Then you’re fully sleeping if you lick it," Kharge had said. He, however, later clarified his remarks and apologised.

Targeting the Congress over its president's barb at him, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said till now the party and its leaders had hurled different types of abuses at him 91 times.

