NEET PG 2019: NBE to declare result today; here's how to check scores at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of the Examination (NBE) is likely to declare the result of National eligibility cum Entrance for admission to Post Graduate (PG ) courses on January 31, Thursday. The results will be announced on nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu around 5 pm. Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in 165 cities. The exam was conducted on January 6 while the exam for Jammu and Kashmir students was held on January 17, 2019.

After the announcement of the results, all NEET PG candidates would be able to check the merit list and the detailed marks on the official website. The NBE organises NEET-PG exam for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and PG Diploma courses across India.

Here's a step by step guide to check your scores:

1) Login to the official website nbe.edu.in

2) Click on NEET PG category under the reult section

3) A new page will open; fill all the required detail in the prescribed format here

4) To view your result click on submit button

5) Download and take print out for future reference