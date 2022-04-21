NITI Aayog, UNICEF India partner to develop sustainable goals related to children

Government's policy think-tank NITI Aayog and UN agency UNICEF India on Thursday said that they will tie up to develop a comprehensive measure to understand the deprivations among children across health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation, household and living standards.

Both the organisations signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on children that seeks to formalize a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the 'State of India's Children: Status and Trends in Multidimensional Child Development'.

The framework will aim at analysing the status of children around critical child related SDGs to establish recent trends. This effort will contribute to the realization of India's commitments on the 2030 Agenda and provide a set of policy recommendations for concerted action in terms of accelerating progress towards the SDGs to 'leave no child behind' and achieving their holistic development, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

"This child-focused SDG initiative builds on our effort of monitoring progress through the SDG India Index and Dashboard, which continues to be a unique data-driven initiative for triggering policy action. This new initiative with UNICEF is built on the ethos of SDG attainments for children and ensuring that no child is left behind," Dr Rajiv Kumar, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said.

Officials noted that a framework is all the more important, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19, which has impacted children in several ways. "Addressing the impact of the pandemic on children is vital to recovery efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Agenda. Comprehensive measurement of the status of children will pave the way for multi-sectoral policies and programmes across health and nutrition, education, safe water and sanitation, child protection, social protection and climate action to reach the most vulnerable children," Arjan de Wagt, Officer in Charge Deputy Representative UNICEF India said.

The collaboration between NITI Aayog and UNICEF India will draw up the methods, technical analysis, reporting, and action planning for the first report on the 'Status of India's Children', with a focus on the multidimensional aspects of child development like health, education, nutrition, protection, and other relevant areas. This project will undertake a whole-of-society approach of involving all stakeholders ranging from Union Ministries, State Governments, Civil Society Organizations, and child rights collectives.

"One in every third person in India is a child below the age of 18, while one in every fifth person is an adolescent between the ages of 10 to 19. Through this process, we look forward to engaging with various stakeholders particularly children, adolescents and young people," Hyun Hee Ban, Chief of Social Policy, UNICEF India, said.

