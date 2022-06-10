NMRC reviews plan for Noida Sec 142-Botanical Garden metro line

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has sought re-routing of a proposed metro rail stretch between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden to facilitate more passengers, officials said.

The changes have been sought in the detailed project report prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the NMRC, the officials said.

A review meeting was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of NMRC's Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari to discuss issues related to the metro rail service.

''The DMRC gave a presentation on a revised detailed project report from Sector-142 to Botanical Garden and explained the alignment, expected ridership, and estimated cost.

''Thereafter, the MD of NMRC directed officials to revisit the alignment of DPR from Sector-142 to Botanical Garden to cater for the need of maximum commuters,'' the NMRC said in a statement.

The NMRC currently operates the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida, covering 21 stations over a distance of 29.7 km between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

One more metro rail corridor is proposed to connect Noida and Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, while the one between Noida Sector 142 and Botanical Garden is in its initial stages, the NMRC's communications in-charge Nisha Wadhwa said.

''Currently, five stations are proposed on this route -- Sector 91, 98, 98, 125, and Botanical Garden (which is already an interchange station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line),'' Wadhwa told PTI. The work for the corridor between Noida and Greater Noida (West) is in advance stages and would be completed before this stretch is taken up for development, she added.

During the meeting, Maheshwari was also given a presentation on upgrading the NMRC App. ''The app will integrate last-mile connectivity service provider through collaboration and at a later date, this will provide space for commercial advertisement," according to a statement. ''This initiative will ultimately enhance the ridership and generate fare as well as non-fare box revenue. The MD of NMRC further directed officials to upgrade the app by providing an e-wallet facility for ticketing,'' it added.