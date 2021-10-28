No fertiliser shortage in the country, says Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba addressed a press conference in which he dispelled the rumors about fertiliser shortage in the country. Terming them as false and baseless, he requested farmers not to believe the rumors of fertiliser shortage.

Khuba said, “Complex fertiliser use has been increasing in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Karnataka in the past two years. Farmers in the state will benefit if they adopt complex fertilisers. Complex fertiliser gives better results than DAP. This is why the government is recommending the purchase of complex manure instead of DAP.”

He stated that all rumors in several quarters about the upcoming fertiliser shortage in the country are false and baseless. He advised farmers not to be anxious about collecting enough fertilizer for the next four months as the availability will be maintained with due authority.

Khuba said, “The production of nano urea has increased this year. Production of nano DAP will start next year. 22 lakh metric tonnes of urea is available in Karnataka. Rabi Season needs 2 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, which will be produced. We have taken action in two factories.” The Union Minister added that Monsoon season has seen good rainfall throughout the state of Karnataka and 78.51 lakh hectares of land has been sown.

“The supply of input material needed for sowing has been adequately addressed by the state. Arrangements have been made to supply fertilisers to the districts as a share of the central government”, he stated.

