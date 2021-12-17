'Not just Silicon Valley': Anand Mahindra congratulates Leena Nair

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate Leena Nair on joining French luxury fashion group Chanel as its Global CEO.



“So, it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good viruses of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud,” stated Mahindra.

So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud. https://t.co/CN54EtMdVs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2021



Leena Nair had stepped down from Unilever to join the French luxury fashion group Chanel as its Global CEO. She announced this via her Twitter handle on December 14.



Nair will now be based in London as she takes over the new venture.



“Leena Nair, CHRO, has decided to leave the company in January 2022 to pursue a new career opportunity as Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel Ltd,” Unilever had said in a statement.



RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka had praised Nair stating, “Congratulations Leena. All the very best. You make us feel proud.”

Congratulations Leena. All the very best. You make us feel proud — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 15, 2021



JSW Foundation Chairman Sangita Jindal hailed women power and wrote, “Congrats Leena! Looking forward to our Asian motifs! It is an honour for women power !”

Congrats Leena! Looking forward to our Asian motifs! It is an honour for women power ! — Sangita Jindal (@SangitaSJindal) December 15, 2021



Non-Executive Director at Chanel Martha Lane Fox welcomed Leena Nair and said, “looking forward to working with you Leena.”

looking forward to working with you Leena (ps. you should follow your board on here😉cc @mahonalex) — martha lane fox (@Marthalanefox) December 14, 2021



During her stint as Unilever’s CHRO, Nair undertook initiatives like formulating a four-pillar Wellbeing Framework to address the physical, mental, emotional and purposeful wellbeing for employees in 2014.



Nair believes that employee’s wellbeing is at the heart of any organization's success.

Also Read: Unilever CHRO Leena Nair quits; joins Chanel as global CEO

Also Read: Meet Leena Nair, Chanel's new Indian-origin Global CEO