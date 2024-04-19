scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Oil prices jump $3/bbl on unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran

Feedback

Oil prices jump $3/bbl on unconfirmed reports of explosions in Iran

Brent futures jumped $3.03, or 3.5%, to $90.14 a barrel by 0147 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.03, or 3.7%, to $85.76 per barrel.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The brokerage selected Oil India and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) as its top picks from the sector. The brokerage selected Oil India and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) as its top picks from the sector.

Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on April 19 in reaction to unconfirmed reports on X that explosions had occurred in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.

Brent futures jumped $3.03, or 3.5%, to $90.14 a barrel by 0147 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.03, or 3.7%, to $85.76 per barrel.

"There are some unconfirmed reports of explosions in the Middle East," ING's head of commodity research, Warren Patterson, said.

The reports have sparked worry that Israel has responded to Iran's drone and missile attack of last weekend, Patterson said.

Investors have been closely monitoring Israel's reaction to the April 13 Iranian drone attacks on Israel. The geopolitical risk premium in oil prices had been unwinding this week on the perception that any Israeli retaliation to Iran's attack would be moderated by international pressure.

In global crude oil supply, Venezuela lost a key U.S. license allowing the OPEC member to export oil to markets globally. The U.S. also announced sanctions on Iran, another OPEC member, targeting its unmanned aerial vehicle after the country's drone strike on Israel last weekend.

The sanctions on Iran, however, exclude its oil industry.

Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 8:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement