PM Modi arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima ahead of G7 summit, to speak on ongoing global challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan today to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19 to May 21. He will be speaking on global challenges, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

During his three-day trip to Japan, PM Modi will also be unveiling a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hiroshima.

As the G7's current chair, Japan is hosting the summit. The G7 includes the European Union (EU), Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, all of which are highly developed nations.

The prime minister is all set to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders attending the G7 summit. The broad agenda of the G7 meeting will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.

India is expected to participate in two formal sessions on May 20 and May 21.

Before flying off to Japan, PM Modi said his presence at the G7 summit would be particularly meaningful in view of India's G20 presidency.

"My presence in this G7 summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them," PM Modi said.

"I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 summit," he said.

From Japan, PM Modi will fly to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he and Prime Minister James Marape will co-host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22.

The Prime Minister will go to Australia for the third and last leg of his journey, where he will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discuss the diaspora event on May 23.