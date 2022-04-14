PM Modi meets two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej. PM Modi shared glimpses of the meeting on Twitter.

"Happy to have met you @rickykej!," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. "Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger," he added. PM Modi also gave his best wishes to Kej for his future endeavours.

In one of the two photos shared by the Prime Minister, Kej is showing his Grammy Award to PM Modi. While in the other Kej appears to be reading something from a book to PM Modi.

Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8kalYNCaK9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Earlier on April 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated music composer Ricky Kej, who is based out of Bengaluru, for winning his second Grammy and expressed his best wishes to him. "Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!" PM Modi had written on Twitter.

Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours! https://t.co/scBToyGCjL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

Kej had won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

According to its official website, 'Divine Tides' is a nine-song album that aims to deliver the message that ''each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally''.

In 2015, Kej took home his first-ever Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara'.

