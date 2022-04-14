scorecardresearch
PM Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedhkar on his birth aniversary

"Tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India's progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, saying he has made indelible contributions to the country's progress.
Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Dr BR Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.


BR Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first Law Minister.


