PM Modi to dedicate newly-constructed Parliament building to nation on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly-constructed Parliament building to the Nation on May 28. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building. The construction of the new Parliament is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old. The lack of space was being experienced in this building as per the present requirements, the secretariat said. In both Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the Members.

Considering this, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament. Consequently, on 10 December 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by PM Modi. The new Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction.

Now the building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way, the secretariat said, adding that 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha in the new building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in Lok Sabha Chamber only, and in that case, 1280 MPs will be able to sit there.