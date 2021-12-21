PM Modi to launch multiple development initiatives in Varanasi on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple development initiatives, including inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore, the PMO stated on Tuesday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the Dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day.

He will also digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, PMO stated.

Modi will also launch a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring both the BIS logo and the NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and reassure the public about dairy product quality.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lanes’ road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads, in the road sector.

In the health sector, a project comprising Doctors hostel, a Nurses hostel and shelter home amounting to Rs 130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated.

Multiple urban development projects will be inaugurated, including six projects of redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one Sewage Treatment Plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

Union Education Ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore and a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore, will also be inaugurated.