PM Modi to unveil 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a 108 ft long statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat on 16 April at 11 AM via video conferencing. The event will take place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project, the PM's office said in a statement. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started, the statement added.