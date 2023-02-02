PM Modi undertook 21 foreign trips since 2019, Rs 22.76 cr spent: Govt

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday shared the details of foreign trips by President, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2019. According to the details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook 21 foreign trips while President undertook eight, which cost over Rs 6.24 crore.

Prime Minister Modi undertook 21 trips abroad and over Rs 22.76 crore was spent on these visits, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. The President undertook eight trips abroad and an amount of over Rs 6.24 crore was spent on these trips since 2019, the minister added.

The government incurred an amount of Rs 6,24,31,424 for President's visits, an amount of Rs 22,76,76,934 for prime minister's visits, and an amount of Rs 20,87,01,475 for External Affairs Minister's visits since 2019, according to the minister.

During this period, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook 86 foreign visits. Since 2019, Prime Minister visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Among the President's visits, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current President Droupadi Murmu visited the UK last September.

(With inputs from PTI)