PM Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserve, to release census data on 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Later today, he will release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'. He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Gvr7xpZzug — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven significant big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar, and Cheetah, with a membership of the range of countries harbouring these species.

PM @narendramodi is on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves. pic.twitter.com/tpPYgnoahl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 9, 2023

PM Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district and interacted with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities. He also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interacted with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, security had been tightened in Mysuru city. The district administration had banned tourists from visiting the tiger reserve from April 6 to April 9. The authorities also closed the vehicular movement on the National Highway 181 and vehicles passing through this road have been diverted in view of the VVIP visit.

(With inputs from PTI)