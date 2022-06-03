POSOCO signs MoU with IMD for better electricity grid management

Power Systems Operation Corporation (POSOCO), the national grid operator, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wherein both the sides have agreed that weather forecast inputs will be used by Power Systems Operators for more streamlined and strategic management.

Power Systems Operation Corporation is a fully government-owned and operated enterprise falling under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National Electricity Grid in a secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under The Electricity Act, 2003.

As per the statement, IMD has agreed to make the necessary information about the weather available about the weather at an hourly basis or at even shorter intervals. It has agreed to provide information on weather forecasts of humidity, temperature, rainfall, wind speed, wind direction and even rainfall up to the next 36 hours of the forecast.

It aims to also provide a forecast in hilly terrains where snowfall is expected, and where important transmission lines pass.

The MoU was signed by S. R. Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), POSOCO and Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD at NRLDC, POSOCO office.

The last MOU between the two parties was signed 6 years ago, on the 18th of May 2015.



