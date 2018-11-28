Punjab govt releases Rs 667.63 crore for various schemes

The Punjab government's finance department has released Rs 667.63 crore towards power subsidy, GST compensation to local bodies, as well as various development projects of Punjab Infrastructure Development Board and the Ashirwad scheme.

While Rs 275 crore has been released to state-owned power utility against power subsidy, Rs 125 crore has been given to the local government department on account of the GST compensation, according to an official spokesperson.

A sum of Rs 95.48 crore has been released to PIDB for undertaking several infrastructure projects and Rs 34.47 crore has been allocated to the social security department on account of payment to beneficiaries under Aashirwad Scheme till September 30, 2018.

Further, amount of Rs 25 crore and Rs 25.71 crore have been released under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Bhagat Puran Singh Bima Yojana, respectively.

Money was also released for public works department, Punjab Urban Development Authority, jails department, the spokesman said.