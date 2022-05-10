Rahul Dravid denies report suggesting he would attend a BJP Yuva Morcha meet

Rahul Dravid, now the head coach of men's national team, firmly denied a report claiming that he will be participating in a BJP's Yuva Morcha meet in poll-bound state, Himachal Pradesh later this week. Dravid stated the report is 'incorrect'.

"A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect," Rahul Dravid told news agency ANI.

A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect: Rahul Dravid, Team India Head coach to ANI



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/b7Uifnaj1J — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Vishal Nehria, BJP MLA from Dharamsala told ANI that BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister along with former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will attend the session.

"National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. National leadership of BJP and leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be part of this. BJP National President JP Nadda… and union minister will also attend the session," he said.

"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also attend the meet. He will share talk about his journey and success, motivating the youth on how to excel not only in politics but also in other fields," Nehria added.

12 से 15 मई तक BJP युवा मोर्चा की राष्ट्रीय कार्यसमिति धर्मशाला में आयोजित होगी। BJP का राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व और हिमाचल प्रदेश का नेतृत्व शामिल होगा। BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्री भी शामिल होंगे:विशाल नहेरिया, विधायक, धर्मशाला,HP(9.5) pic.twitter.com/3f73IJ1YZk — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 10, 2022

The BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is currently in power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Also Read: JSW, Adani set to compete for Holcim's local cement assets: Report

Also Read: Govt warns Ola, Uber of strict action if trade practices not improved