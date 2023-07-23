Raj Thackeray's party workers vandalise toll plaza after his son stopped; WATCH

Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers allegedly vandalised a toll plaza on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik late Saturday. The party workers attacked the booth after Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was stopped and had to wait at Sinnar toll plaza for half an hour.



Amit Thackeray's convoy was returning from Ahmednagar to Sinnar via Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday evening when they were stopped by toll plaza staff members. They were also asked to present identity cards, that triggered his party workers.



At around 2:30 am on Sunday, a mob, allegedly MNS workers, ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. They also damaged the toll plaza later. The party workers claimed that the toll booth employees were indecent and made their leader wait. The accused entered the plaza and damaged it the same evening.

Maharashtra: MNS workers reportedly attacked The toll plaza on Samruddhi Expressway after the the staff made Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray was made to wait for over 3 minutespic.twitter.com/NtgWCfFNaL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 23, 2023

The MNS workers reportedly reached the spot in three cars. A video of the incident went viral on social media.



The police also said that no complaint had been received as yet and that the toll administration was refusing to initiate a complaint or even talk about the incident. "A probe is underway into the incident and further action will be taken after CCTV etc is checked. We have not got any complaint (from toll plaza staffers) but a process to register a case is on," the Wavi police station official said.



(With inputs from Praveen Thakare)



