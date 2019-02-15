Tamilrockers leaked Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love full movie online

Latest Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy has become the new target of the notorious piracy site, Tamilrockers as well as Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love. Both the movies were released on February 14, Valentine's Day. Gully Boy and Oru Adaar Love are the latest additions to the already long list of big releases which include Zero, Robot 2.0, The Accidental Prime Minister, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika and Thugs of Hindostan that have fallen prey to the piracy site. Not only Indian, Hollywood movies are also unsafe and under the radar of Tamilrockers.

Despite action by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the government authorities, Tamilrockers operates with impunity. Nearly every internet service provider has banned it and yet it manages to operate under different domain names, with people accessing it using proxy servers.

After hype for almost a year and trending on social media due to Varrier's famous wink, Oru Adaar Love has received poor reviews from film critics. Meanwhile, Gully Boy has opened to positive reviews and an encouraging opening day collection at the box office.

Gully Boy stars Kalki koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Oru Adaar Love stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, and Michelle Ann Daniel.

