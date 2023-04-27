'Roti has to be turned or else...': Sharad Pawar's cryptic remark amid buzz Ajit Pawar may join BJP

Amid speculation that Ajit Pawar may join the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has made a cryptic remark purportedly about the party's future. In the last few weeks, there have been reports that Ajit Pawar, who has in the past served as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, may join hands with the saffron party.

Amid this speculation, Sharad Pawar has said that roti has to be turned at the right time or else it becomes bitter. "Someone told me that roti has to be turned at the right time. If not turned, it becomes bitter," he said while addressing the party's youth wing.

Ajit Pawar, however, has reiterated that he would stay in the NCP till his last moment. Reacting to Sharad Pawar's ‘roti remark’, Ajit Pawar said it had been the NCP's tradition to bring forward new faces. He said the party president in his career span of 55 to 60 years has rolled heads many times in the organisation.

"We have seen how new faces are given a chance and promoted. Leaders like RR Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and even I, got a chance to show our work. Even in your field, you must be aspiring for promotion and higher posts," Ajit Pawar told India Today.

"Similarly, I wish that new faces should come forward as MLAs, MPs, in co-operatives sectors and party organisations. This has been an old tradition in the party that new faces come forward and old faces are set aside," he added.

Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) claimed that Sharad Pawar's remark meant that he would “sideline” Ajit Pawar. "Even a child would understand that 'turning the roti remark' by Sharad Pawar means that he is suggesting a new leadership in the party. This means he will sideline Ajit Pawar," Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said.

Ajit Pawar is arguably the second most powerful leader in the party after NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is seen as the leader who might get the party baton after him. She is currently the Leader of NCP in Lok Sabha.