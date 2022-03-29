S Jaishankar says India trying to extend medical help to Sri Lanka

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs responded to the suspension of scheduled surgeries and shortage of medicines in Sri Lanka and said that India is contacting the commissioner to extend help.
"Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help @IndiainSL," Jaishankar, tweeted.
The minister took cognizance of a tweet by a Sri Lankan journalist who informed that the scheduled surgeries at the Peradeniya Hospital were suspended due to a shortage of medicines and only emergency surgeries are taking place.
(More details awaited)
